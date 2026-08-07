Thudakkam movie X review: Jude Anthany Joseph’s highly anticipated Malayalam film Thudakkam (The Beginning) has officially hit theatres worldwide today, August 7, 2026. Generating immense curiosity as the launchpad for superstar Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, the action-thriller centres on Meenu, a young woman living a tranquil life in a hill station with her father. When unidentified intruders invade her home, her quiet world descends into chaos, forcing her into a high-stakes struggle for survival.
As early shows wrap up, moviegoers have flooded social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions.
Early audience reactions applaud Vismaya Mohanlal for a confident debut. Observers noted her real-life background in Muay Thai martial arts, which brought authenticity to the film's intense, high-octane action sequences.
One audience member shared their review on X, awarding the film 4 out of 5 stars:
"#Thudakkam 4/5. A gripping, no-drag entertainer. Vismaya Mohanlal is a pleasant surprise with effortless screen presence. Jude Anthony Joseph directs with tight pacing. Performances are solid, music hits at the right moments, and the climax delivers the hype."
#Thudakkam 4/5— Kavya Awasthi (@Kavya1140) August 7, 2026
A gripping, no-drag entertainer. Vismaya Mohanlal is a pleasant surprise with effortless screen presence. Jude Anthony Joseph directs with tight pacing.
Performances are solid, music hits at the right moments, and the climax delivers the hype. pic.twitter.com/kYKVa3cAsR
Another fan echoed similar sentiments, drawing parallels between Vismaya’s performance and her father’s screen heritage:
"#Thudakkam - Go 4 it! #VismayaMohanlal - Thakarthu Polichadakki!! She was more confident than her peers in her debut displaying a range of emotions in a subtle manner like her dad. Fight sequence okke thani #Mohanlal daughter."
#Thudakkam - Go 4 it! #VismayaMohanlal - Thakarthu Polichadakki!! She was more confident than her peers in her debut displaying a range of emotions in a subtle manner like her dad. Fight sequence okke thani #Mohanlal daughter.— Marcus Legranda (@marclegrande) August 7, 2026
Ashish just got one line and created a terrific… pic.twitter.com/HaDn2TsR9H
Beyond Vismaya's performance, netizens have praised director Jude Anthany Joseph for crafting a tight, fast-paced narrative that seamlessly transitions from a gentle family drama into a dark, mass-appealing action entertainer. Debutant Ashish Antony is also garnering attention for portraying a menacing antagonist with minimal dialogue.
"#Thudakkam Review: Vismaya Lal's power packed Grand Entry to Malayalam Cinema. Simple revenge story made powerful by excellent making by Jude Anthany. Superb debut by Ashish Antony. Climax is violent, this movie is for the masses. Mega Hit loading!!!" posted a viewer on X.
#Thudakkam Review— Varun R (@VarunNR_79) August 7, 2026
Vismaya Lal's power packed Grand Entry to Malayalam Cinema
Simple revenge story made powerfull by excellent making by Jude Anthany
Superb debut by Ashish Antony
Nice Cameo by Mohanlal
Climax is violent
this movie is for the masses
Mega Hit loading !!! pic.twitter.com/oyuOjf8Pg9
Adding to the excitement, viewers confirmed a brief cameo appearance by Mohanlal, describing the moment as a major highlight for fans inside the cinema halls.
Summing up key details for moviegoers, one social media guide outlined:
"Things to know before watching #Thudakkam: 1. It begins as a family drama before gradually transforming into a dark action thriller. 2. This is Vismaya Mohanlal's debut film, and she's a real life Muay Thai martial arts trainee. 3. Mohanlal makes a brief cameo appearance. 4. Runtime: 2 hours 19 minutes."
Things to know before watching #Thudakkam— Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) August 6, 2026
1. It begins as a family drama before gradually transforming into a dark action thriller.
2. This is Vismaya Mohanlal's debut film, and she's a real life Muay Thai martial arts trainee.
3. Mohanlal makes a brief cameo appearance.
4.…pic.twitter.com/iMEf59XVRD
With strong technical elements, including an impactful background score by Jakes Bejoy, and positive word-of-mouth surrounding its climactic fight sequences, Thudakkam appears poised for a strong opening weekend at the box office.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.