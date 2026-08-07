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Thudakkam movie X review: Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya earns praise for power-packed acting debut

Thudakkam movie X review: Netizens are hailing Vismaya Mohanlal's confident acting debut and real-life martial arts skills in Jude Anthany Joseph's high-octane thriller, praising the tight pacing, intense climax, and Mohanlal's special cameo.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Thudakkam movie X review: Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya earns praise for power-packed acting debut
Image Credit: @marclegrande/X

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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