THUDARUM ON OTT

Thudarum On OTT: Mohanlal, Shobana's Crime Thriller Streams Online; Check When And Where To Watch

Thudarum Box Office: The film earned over Rs 231 crore worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2025, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Thudarum On OTT: Mohanlal, Shobana's Crime Thriller Streams Online; Check When And Where To Watch Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Veteran actors Mohanlal and Shobana's crime thriller Thudarum has finally got its digital streaming date officially out. The Malayalam edgy narrative made history by becoming the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs100 crore in its home state.

Thudarum On OTT: When And Where To Watch

The movie got a positive response from critics and masses alike. Now, Thudarum will begin streaming on JioHotstar from May 30, 2025. The official X handle of JioHotstar Malayalam announced the OTT release of 'Thudarum' on Monday with a poster. "Thudarum will be streaming from 30 May only on JioHotstar," read the post. It will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

Thudarum Box Office Collections

The film earned over Rs 231 crore worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. The crime thriller directed by Tharun and co-written by KR Sunil. It is produced by M Renjith through Rejaputhra Visual Media. Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha play supporting roles in the film that was released on April 25, 2025.

It is currently the third highest-grossing Malayalam film and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

