Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Earns Rs 17 Cr, Fails To Beat Indian 2 Opening

New Delhi: One of the most-talked about movies -Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead opened in theatres on June 5, 2025. The Mani Ratnam directorial got a good opening of Rs 17 crore but failed to beat the Day 1 collection of Kamal Haasan's previous films including 'Indian 2' and 'Vikram'.

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Box Office number tracking website Sacnilk, 'Thug Life' earned Rs 17 crore nett (Gross minus taxes) at the domestic box office on its first day in theatres, despite facing ban in Karnataka.

Kamal Haasan's previous film, 'Indian 2' with director Shankar, collected Rs 25.6 crore nett on its first day. 'Vikram', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which ended up as one of the highest-grossing films in his career, recorded Rs 32.05 crore on Day 1 in theatres.

Indian Express reported, Thug Life which released on a Thursday and witnessed 52 percent occupancy in Tamil. The film was also released in Telugu, with around 21 percent occupancy, and Hindi, with just 6 percent occupancy.

The film so far has received mixed reviews with some liking it while others calling it a thumbs down.

Kamal Haasan's Kannada Language Controversy

'Thug Life' faced a ban in Karnataka after Kamal Haasan's controversial remark about 'Kannada is born out of Tamil' remark. Later, reacting to the outrage, the actor clarified saying that his remarks on the Kannada language came from a place of love and he would not apologize for something he said in love.

About Thug Life

Thug Life is a gangster action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam, who co-wrote the script with Kamal Haasan. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The film stars Haasan, alongside Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf and Baburaj.

It marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after their previous collaboration, Nayakan (1987).