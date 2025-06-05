Advertisement
THUG LIFE REVIEW

Thug Life Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Kamal Haasan's Steller Performance, Disappointed With Second Half

Thug Life X Review: Kamal Haasan's Thug Life is receiving mixed reviews on social media. While many feel Mani Ratnam's magic is missing, others are praising Kamal Haasan's performance. Check out netizens' honest reactions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Thug Life Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Kamal Haasan's Steller Performance, Disappointed With Second Half (Image: @kollywoodnow/ X)

Thug Life Twitter Review: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Thug Life was released in theatres on June 5. Mani Ratnam's directorial is reciving mixed reviews from moviegoers on social media. While many feel Mani Ratnam's magic is missing, others are praising Kamal Haasan's performance. Some others who seemed critisized Trisha Krishnan's role in the film. And some majorly disappointed by second half of the film. 

Check Out Netizens Review About 'Thug Life'

After Kamal Haasan's 'Kannada is born out of Tamil' remark, Thug Life is released in theatres. Haasan refuses to apologise for statement he further wrote to Kannada Film Body he clarifies his response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) after the film union body decided to ban the release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka. 

Mani Ratnam directorial also stars Ali Fazal, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar,  Rohit Saraf and Baburaj in pivotal roles. 

