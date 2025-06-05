Thug Life Twitter Review: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Thug Life was released in theatres on June 5. Mani Ratnam's directorial is reciving mixed reviews from moviegoers on social media. While many feel Mani Ratnam's magic is missing, others are praising Kamal Haasan's performance. Some others who seemed critisized Trisha Krishnan's role in the film. And some majorly disappointed by second half of the film.

Mani Ratnam's *Thug Life* is a gritty gangster saga with his signature flair. Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR deliver electrifying performances, backed by AR Rahman's brilliant score and Ravi K. Chandran's stunning visuals. A solid genre entry, though not flawless. #thuglife

Watched Thug Life FDFS, Amazing Watch, Best in the Movie

Kamal Haasan - Best of the Best

Simbu -Superb performance

A R Rahman- Elevated the performance

Anbu Ariv - Stunts were awesome

Ravi K Chandran- Visuals Amazing

We can give 5/5 for the above 5, Paisa Vasool

Aandavar _______!



Aandavar _______!

Vinveli Nayagan #KamalHaasan _ - That aura and that screen presence is unmatchable _ #ThugLife - Mass _

From Ludhiana to Delhi to Chennai, this is what the journey is for! What a performance by @ikamalhaasan sir no one is even close to his range _ so happy with his work _ Show 1 _

En route to show 2 _#Thuglife #ThugLifeBlockbuster #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/dYzSXp8KVQ — ______ (@BeingRidhima) June 5, 2025

#ThugLife 1st Half:

A gangster action drama told in Mani Ratnam's signature style _#kamalhaasan delivers a composed act _#SilambarasanTR steals the spotlight effortlessly _

The early flashback with young Kamal & young STR adds emotional depth and works well.

With Intense Face_ pic.twitter.com/I1a8MLaia4 — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) June 5, 2025

#ThugLife - Predictable first half turns into a half baked second half. Kamal at his best as a performer _ STR did a decent role but nailed in climax action sequence _ A.R.R bgm & songs pure saviour of the film ____ Mani saab direction la something creepy happened _ overall - OK

After Kamal Haasan's 'Kannada is born out of Tamil' remark, Thug Life is released in theatres. Haasan refuses to apologise for statement he further wrote to Kannada Film Body he clarifies his response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) after the film union body decided to ban the release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka.

Mani Ratnam directorial also stars Ali Fazal, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Rohit Saraf and Baburaj in pivotal roles.