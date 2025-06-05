Thug Life Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Kamal Haasan's Steller Performance, Disappointed With Second Half
Thug Life X Review: Kamal Haasan's Thug Life is receiving mixed reviews on social media. While many feel Mani Ratnam's magic is missing, others are praising Kamal Haasan's performance. Check out netizens' honest reactions.
Trending Photos
Thug Life Twitter Review: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Thug Life was released in theatres on June 5. Mani Ratnam's directorial is reciving mixed reviews from moviegoers on social media. While many feel Mani Ratnam's magic is missing, others are praising Kamal Haasan's performance. Some others who seemed critisized Trisha Krishnan's role in the film. And some majorly disappointed by second half of the film.
Check Out Netizens Review About 'Thug Life'
Mani Ratnam's *Thug Life* is a gritty gangster saga with his signature flair. Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR deliver electrifying performances, backed by AR Rahman's brilliant score and Ravi K. Chandran's stunning visuals. A solid genre entry, though not flawless. #thuglife pic.twitter.com/hxQaXwMkW8— Tha Cinema (@tha_cinema) June 5, 2025
Watched Thug Life FDFS, Amazing Watch, Best in the Movie
Kamal Haasan - Best of the Best
Simbu -Superb performance
A R Rahman- Elevated the performance
Anbu Ariv - Stunts were awesome
Ravi K Chandran- Visuals Amazing
We can give 5/5 for the above 5, Paisa Vasool — D K (@Divakar68) June 5, 2025
pic.twitter.com/8oBwkQtngK
Kamal Haasan delivers an unforgettable performance in #ThugLife! A true legend! __
The visuals in #ThugLife by Ravi are simply breathtaking! __ #ThugLifeBlockbuster #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/RjKonHWuCX — ___vijaY _aRava_a_____ (@Kamal1988UHK) June 5, 2025
Aandavar _______!
Vinveli Nayagan #KamalHaasan _ - That aura and that screen presence is unmatchable _ #ThugLife - Mass _ pic.twitter.com/U1qKgzQVZH — KamalHaasan _ Our Pride! _ (@KHOurPride) June 5, 2025
From Ludhiana to Delhi to Chennai, this is what the journey is for! What a performance by @ikamalhaasan sir no one is even close to his range _ so happy with his work _
Show 1 _
En route to show 2 _#Thuglife #ThugLifeBlockbuster #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/dYzSXp8KVQ — ______ (@BeingRidhima) June 5, 2025
#ThugLife 1st Half:
A gangster action drama told in Mani Ratnam's signature style _#kamalhaasan delivers a composed act _#SilambarasanTR steals the spotlight effortlessly _
The early flashback with young Kamal & young STR adds emotional depth and works well.
With Intense Face_ pic.twitter.com/I1a8MLaia4 — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) June 5, 2025
#ThugLife - Predictable first half turns into a half baked second half. Kamal at his best as a performer _ STR did a decent role but nailed in climax action sequence _ A.R.R bgm & songs pure saviour of the film ____ Mani saab direction la something creepy happened _ overall - OK pic.twitter.com/LYfKqWrQM7 — Updatepaiyan_2.0 (@josepath_jireh) June 5, 2025
One of the worst character she ever played _____#TrishaKrishnan in as indrani #ThugLife #ThugLifeFDFS pic.twitter.com/ojUpGGO0bG — KUDALINGAM MUTHU (@KUDALINGAM49671) June 5, 2025
After Kamal Haasan's 'Kannada is born out of Tamil' remark, Thug Life is released in theatres. Haasan refuses to apologise for statement he further wrote to Kannada Film Body he clarifies his response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) after the film union body decided to ban the release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka.
Mani Ratnam directorial also stars Ali Fazal, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Rohit Saraf and Baburaj in pivotal roles.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv