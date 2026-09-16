Top regional series and movies to watch on ZEE5: Geetha Govindam to Lingaa

Tired of scrolling through the same Hindi and English suggestions every time you open a streaming app? There's a whole world of South Indian cinema — romance, revenge dramas, action thrillers and horror anthologies — sitting free on ZEE5, and chances are you haven't watched half of it. From Vijay Deverakonda's breakout rom-com Geetha Govindam to Rajinikanth's dual-role actioner Lingaa, here are six picks across languages and genres that are worth clearing your evening for.
From a Telugu romantic comedy to a Rajinikanth-led Tamil action drama, here are six regional picks to add to your watchlist, available to watch for free on ZEE5.
Geetha Govindam is a Telugu romantic comedy film written and directed by Parasuram. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The story follows Vijay Govind, a young college lecturer who dreams of marriage and falls for Geetha, a practical and guarded woman. A misunderstanding during a bus journey gets their relationship off to a difficult start, leading to a series of comic situations. The film also stars Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna.
Lingaa is a Tamil action comedy film written and directed by KS Ravikumar and produced by Rockline Venkatesh under Rockline Entertainments. It stars Rajinikanth in a dual role alongside, Anushka Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha and Jagapathi Babu, while Santhanam and Karunakaran play supporting roles.
Simmba is an action comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty. The third installment of Shetty's Cop Universe, it stars Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan with Ajay Devgn reprising his role of Singham in a cameo role. It is a remake of 2015 Telugu movie Temper, the film follows Sangram Simmba Bhalerao, a corrupt police officer hailing from the same town as Singham, who is forced to lead a more righteous path after tragedy strikes those near him.
Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel is a crime drama streaming television series directed by Jai Basantu Singh. The series stars Anshumaan Pushkar, Kumud Mishra, and RJ Mahvash. This Hindi series follows Bablu, a UPSC aspirant whose life takes a darker turn after his father is murdered by the powerful Singh family. Forced into Launda Naach, Bablu sets out to avenge the wrongs committed against his family.
Chhal Kapat: The Deception is a mystery-thriller web series directed by Ajay Bhuyan. The series set around a wedding ceremony in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a suspicious death prompts a police investigation. Shriya Pilgaonkar stars as SP Devika Rathore, the officer assigned to the case. The cast also includes Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, Anuj Sachdeva, and Keshav Lokwani.
The show features six chilling standalone episodes exploring the supernatural, cursed locations, and psychological fears. You can view the full episode list on the Haunted Tales Episodes Page. It features multiple standalone stories, including Adarsh Flat and The 13th Floor.
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