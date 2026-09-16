Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Top regional series and movies to watch on ZEE5: Geetha Govindam to Lingaa

Top regional series and movies on ZEE5: From a Telugu romantic comedy to a Rajinikanth-led Tamil action drama, here are six regional picks to add to your watchlist.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Top regional series and movies to watch on ZEE5: Geetha Govindam to Lingaa
Image Credit: Movie Posters

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Top regional series and movies to watch on ZEE5: Geetha Govindam to Lingaa
2
3
4
5