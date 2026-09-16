Top regional series and movies to watch on ZEE5: Geetha Govindam to Lingaa

Simmba is an action comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty. The third installment of Shetty's Cop Universe, it stars Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan with Ajay Devgn reprising his role of Singham in a cameo role. It is a remake of 2015 Telugu movie Temper, the film follows Sangram Simmba Bhalerao, a corrupt police officer hailing from the same town as Singham, who is forced to lead a more righteous path after tragedy strikes those near him.