Tovino Thomas ignites action in ‘Pallichattambi’ trailer ahead of April 10 release

Chennai: The makers of director Dijo Jose Antony's upcoming big budget Malayalam action entertainer, 'Pallichattambi', featuring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, on Sunday released a gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline to share the trailer, actor Tovino Thomas wrote, "Much awaited Pallichattambi Official Trailer Out Now! In cinemas worldwide from April 10, 2026. A Film by Dijo Jose Antony."

The just released trailer begins with a voice over saying, "He will come to burn that ground to ashes. He will come to cut the nerves of this nation and throw it out. The true master of this place (will come)!"

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We then see one of the villagers saying, "Very soon, we must find an intelligent fighter -- no matter where he is and how much it costs -- and bring him and bestow on him the title 'Christopher'."

"But where can we find such a person," asks another person.

It is then that Tovino Thomas's character in the film is introduced. A glimpse of his romantic sequences with Kayadu Lohar follow. She is seen telling him, "You seem to have mesmerised my entire village."

Tovino's character, while speaking to an elderly villager, says in the trailer, "It is only the village that is different. The people and the soil are the same everywhere." We are also introduced to a ruthless cop, who is vicious and bloodthirsty in the trailer, that shows Tovino's character training the villagers in martial arts.

Needless to say, the trailer has added to the excitement of fans.

It may be recalled that actor Tovino Thomas, had in an exclusive interview to IANS, disclosed for the first time the basic plot of his eagerly awaited period action entertainer.

Tovino had said, "What I can tell about the movie is, this movie is set in 1957-58 -- a time period when the socio-political scenario in Kerala was very different. New reformations came into existence. There were resistances against that. So, that is the premise, not the story. So, in this premise, there is a story happening and this story is completely fictional."

Pointing out that they had only taken inspiration from events that had happened during the time period, Tovino Thomas stressed on the point that whatever was shown in the film was not a direct depiction of whatever had happened at that point in time.

"But we have tried to make our fiction as believable as possible. And the inspiration from the real-life scenarios that happened at that point of time has helped a lot," he explained.

Talking about his character in the film, the actor disclosed, "My character is someone who comes from a different place to this place where the story is happening. And he comes as a Palli Chettambi. Palli means church. Chettambi means someone who comes there to protect the church. What happens in this village after he comes there and how he understands life. How he makes people understand life. The only politics that we are trying to tell in this movie is humanity."

For the unaware, the eagerly awaited period film, which has been directed by Dijo Jose Antony, features actress Kayadu Lohar in the lead along with Tovino Thomas and is scheduled to hit screens on April 10 this year.