NewsEntertainmentRegionalToxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups New Poster: Rukmini Vasanth First Look As Mellisa In Yash-Starrer OUT
TOXIC: A FAIRYTALE FOR GROWN-UPS

Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups New Poster: Rukmini Vasanth First Look As Mellisa In Yash-Starrer OUT

Rukmini Vasanth makes a striking debut as Mellisa in Yash and Geetu Mohandas’s ambitious action entertainer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups New Poster: Rukmini Vasanth First Look As Mellisa In Yash-Starrer OUT(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: The makers of director Geetu Mohandas's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups', featuring actor Yash in the lead, on Tuesday released the stunning first look of actress Rukmini Vasanth in the film and disclosed that she played a character called Mellisa in it.

This film marks her striking collaboration with Yash under the distinctive cinematic gaze of Geetu Mohandas. Known for her intelligence-driven performances and emotional depth, Rukmini’s introduction signals a performance that finds space within Geetu’s layered, atmospheric storytelling, and Yash’s ambition to make an Indian film that matches global standards in scale and offers a universal resonance in its storytelling.

Following the unveiling of the arresting first looks of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' deepens its immersive realm with the introduction of Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa.

Set against the backdrop of a vibrant, hazy party in the late 1960s, Mellisa moves with an air of absolute self-assurance. Her expression is focused — a sharp, determined gaze that pierces through the surrounding festive chaos. While the world around her is fluid and drifting, she is focused, navigating the room with a stride that commands the floor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Director Geetu Mohandas says, “What I admire most about Rukmini is her intelligence as an actor. She doesn’t just perform, she processes. She asks questions, not out of doubt but out of curiosity. It pushes me to think deeper and sometimes even my own choices as a director. Watching her work reminds me that intelligence on screen often lies in what is left unsaid."

The director further adds, "Between shots, I often see her quietly writing in her journal , capturing thoughts, small anecdotes from the set. Those moments say a lot about her process. She is constantly building her own inner world. I find her approach incredibly thoughtful, and at times, I honestly wish I could steal those pages and read through them, just to understand the mind behind such a layered performance.”

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is being filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages—underscoring its global ambition.

The film boasts a formidable technical team, including National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur on music, Ujwal Kulkarni on editing, and TP Abid as production designer.

High-octane action sequences have been choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' is slated for a grand theatrical release on the long festive weekend of March 19 this year, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

