Toxic box office collection day 1: Yash-starrer powers massive Rs 100 cr opening in India

Toxic box office collection: Yash's latest outing Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has got a massive opening, crossing Rs 100 crore in a single day. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the A-rated action drama has opened to mixed reviews by fans and critics alike on social media. Today, let's take a look at the box office collection of the gritty thriller drama.
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Toxic is currently running across 6,782 shows and has collected a net of Rs 2.43 Cr Live today. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 123.62 Cr and total India net to Rs 103.53 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.
On day 1, Toxic has raced past the opening-day collections of films such as Jawan, Animal, Ailurus and Pathaan. Toxic is now among the top 15 biggest worldwide debuts for an Indian film.
Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 20.00 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 140.75 crore.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The plot follows a gangster navigating through the complexities of loyalty, morality, and the struggle for personal redemption in a post-independence Goa where violence and jealousy reign.
It is a larger-than-life gangster story and explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption. Toxic is reportedly budgeted at Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.
Written and shot in Kannada and English, Toxic will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
At an event held in Malla Reddy University recently ahead of the Toxic release, Yash opened up on the movie, he said: "Toxic is bold. Toxic is original. Toxic is ambitious. Toxic is path-breaking. Toxic will blow your mind,” he said, adding, “Beyond that, it’s a movie which is very deep. Psychologically, what I believe is, art should always push you to the darkest corners and make you ask those uncomfortable questions about human relationships and what we go through psychologically in life. So it’s a great film which will speak to you on a personal level also."
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