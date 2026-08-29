Toxic box office collection day 3: Yash-starrer crosses Rs 200 crore

Toxic box office collection: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead, has achieved a massive opening at the box office, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on its very first day. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the A-rated action drama opened to mixed reviews from both audiences and critics across social media platforms, but continues to draw substantial footfalls in theatres.
On its third day of release, Toxic collected a net total of Rs 27.20 crore across 19,390 shows in India. This latest addition brings the cumulative domestic net collection to Rs 165.95 crore and the total India gross collection to Rs 198.10 crore.
In the overseas markets, the film added Rs 3.50 crore on Day 3, bringing its total international gross to Rs 23.25 crore. Consequently, the total worldwide gross collection for the film stands at Rs 221.35 crore, according to industry tracking portal Sacnilk.
The film made a historic start on Day 1 (1st Wednesday), collecting Rs 101.10 crore net across 24,579 shows in India with an overall theatre occupancy of 56.1 per cent.
On Day 2 (1st Thursday), the action drama recorded a net collection of Rs 37.65 crore across 22,629 shows, maintaining a 26.6 per cent occupancy rate.
On Day 3 (1st Friday), the film earned Rs 27.20 crore net across 19,390 shows, recording an overall theatre occupancy of 25.5 per cent.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups centres on the rise and fall of a gangster named Raya, who builds a vast opium empire in Portuguese-ruled Goa. The storyline chronicles Raya's surge to power through violence and betrayal, alongside a central father-son dynamic involving his child Rumi, also known as Ticket. The plot further explores complex rivalries with former lovers, operational allies, and competing gang leaders.
The film features an ensemble cast, with Yash portraying a dual role as the gangster patriarch Raya and his son Rumi, nicknamed Ticket. Kiara Advani stars as Ticket's mother Nadia, while Nayanthara plays Raya's elder sister Ganga. Huma Qureshi appears as Salvador's mistress Elizabeth, Tara Sutaria features as Rebecca Almeida, Rukmini Vasanth plays Raya's lover-turned-wife Mellisa, and Akshay Oberoi and Darrell D'Silva perform in key supporting roles.
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