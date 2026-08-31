Toxic box office collection day 5: Yash-starrer set to cross Rs 300 cr soon - details

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups box office collection day 5: Following its high-octane global theatrical release on August 26, 2026, Geetu Mohandas's dark action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues to register massive numbers at the box office. Spearheaded by Yash in a headlining performance alongside an ensemble star cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair, the pan-India spectacle has kept audience momentum steady through its first weekend.
Let's take a look at how much the Yash-starrer collected:
On its fifth day in theatres, Toxic collected a net total of Rs 23.00 Cr in India across 16,241 shows, recording an overall theatrical occupancy of 25.3%. This Sunday haul brings the overall India gross collections to Rs 255.95 Cr, pushing the total domestic net earnings past the major milestone to land at Rs 214.10 Cr so far.
The film also maintained a steady performance across international markets, adding Rs 2.00 Cr on Day 5 to bring its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 29.25 Cr. Combined with domestic earnings, the total worldwide gross collection for Toxic has now surged to Rs 285.20 Cr within just five days of release, putting it well within reach of the Rs 300 Cr global benchmark.
The box office trajectory reflects an explosive opening followed by steady daily returns. The film kicked off its theatrical run on its first Wednesday (Day 1) with a massive Rs 101.10 Cr net collection across 24,579 shows with an impressive 56.1% occupancy. The earnings adjusted on Thursday (Day 2) to Rs 37.65 Cr net over 22,629 shows at 26.6% occupancy, followed by Friday (Day 3) adding Rs 27.20 Cr net across 19,390 shows at 25.5% occupancy. Moving into the weekend, Saturday (Day 4) collected Rs 25.15 Cr net across 17,612 shows with 24.3% occupancy, setting up the solid Rs 23.00 Cr net performance recorded on Sunday (Day 5).
Set in Portuguese-ruled Goa, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups chronicles the ruthless rise and eventual fall of a gangster named Raya as he builds a sprawling opium empire through violence and betrayal. At the core of the narrative is a complex father-son dynamic involving his child Rumi, also known as Ticket, alongside tense rivalries involving past lovers, strategic partners, and rival mob commanders.
The high-stakes crime drama features Yash in a dual role as both the patriarch gangster Raya and his son Rumi (Ticket). Kiara Advani stars as Nadia, Ticket's mother, while Nayanthara plays Raya's elder sister Ganga. The supporting cast features Huma Qureshi as Salvador's mistress Elizabeth, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca Almeida, and Rukmini Vasanth as Raya's lover-turned-wife Mellisa, with key supporting roles filled by Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.
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