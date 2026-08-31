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Toxic box office collection day 5: Yash-starrer set to cross Rs 300 cr soon - details

Toxic box office day 5: Starring Yash, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasant, Nayanthara and other actors in pivotal roles, the crime drama and thriller was released on the theaters on August 26, 2026.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 09:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 09:01 AM IST
Toxic box office collection day 5: Yash-starrer set to cross Rs 300 cr soon - details
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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