/'Toxic' fever grips Karnataka, Hyderabad, Mumbai; houseful shows, fan celebrations in Raichur, Chitradurga

Bengaluru: Yash's much-awaited 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has turned into a celebration for fans across Karnataka and other parts of the country, including Mumbai and Hyderabad. After a long wait, fans turned up in large numbers across Bengaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag and Belagavi to catch the first-day, first-show of the film. Many arrived wearing 'Toxic' T-shirts, carrying banners and cutouts of Yash and celebrating the release with music, fireworks and slogans.