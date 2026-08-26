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  • /'Toxic' fever grips Karnataka, Hyderabad, Mumbai; houseful shows, fan celebrations in Raichur, Chitradurga

'Toxic' fever grips Karnataka, Hyderabad, Mumbai; houseful shows, fan celebrations in Raichur, Chitradurga

Toxic release: In Raichur, 'Toxic' was released on three screens at INOX Mall, with all three shows running houseful.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
'Toxic' fever grips Karnataka, Hyderabad, Mumbai; houseful shows, fan celebrations in Raichur, Chitradurga
Image Credit: Movie Still

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