‘Toxic’ first single ‘Tabaahi’ poster out: Yash and Kiara Advani set screens ablaze with intense chemistry

New Delhi: The makers of Toxic have unveiled the poster of the film’s first single, ‘Tabaahi’, featuring Yash and Kiara Advani, and it promises a fiery blend of passion and intensity.

In the poster, Yash is seen sporting a rugged new avatar, exuding raw intensity, while Kiara holds him close, highlighting the sizzling chemistry between the duo.

Dressed in soft white with her natural hair flowing freely, Kiara’s serene presence contrasts sharply with Yash’s fierce look, creating a visual that feels both intimate and explosive. The vast ocean in the background amplifies the emotional depth and dramatic scale of the moment.

The first single ‘Tabaahi’ is set to release on the announced date, raising excitement among fans for what promises to be a powerful romantic track from Toxic.