New Delhi: The highly anticipated film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Kiara Advani and Yash, is set to commence its Mumbai schedule in the last week of March 2025. This phase of the shoot promises to be a significant one, with major dramatic and intense scenes planned across various iconic locations in Mumbai.

Toxic Movie Update

The Yash-starrer is reported to have some intense gripping scenes showcasing the chemistry and dynamic performances of the lead actors. The production team has meticulously planned the shoot across different locations in Mumbai to capture the city's vibrant essence and diverse backdrop.

As the Mumbai schedule approaches, the anticipation for 'Toxic' continues to build. The film, high-octane action gangster drama and a fairy tale for grown-ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has already generated significant buzz with its star-studded cast and intriguing plot.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an upcoming Indian period gangster film written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Yash and Nayanthara, alongside Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Darrell D'Silva, and Akshay Oberoi.

It is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations production companies.