Toxic movie X review: Is Yash-starrer a banger or a fizzled firecracker? Honest reactions

Toxic movie review, early predictions: Yash's most-anticipated outing - Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has opened in theatres today amid much fanfare. His diehard followers turned up in large numbers across Bengaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag and Belagavi to catch the first-day, first-show of the film, as per initial reports. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars some of the most prominent female stars as part of the ensemble. Let's check out what the fans have to say about the movie on social media.
Netizens who saw Toxic, first day first show thronged social media handles to share their first reviews. Take a look below:
#ToxicReview:— Silly Mid-On (@Out_2Box) August 26, 2026
The first half of Toxic starts with a solid #Yash entry that delivers the expected mass elevation, followed by a few impressive fight episodes. The cinematography, production design and overall setup look good, while #KiaraAdvani and #Nayanthara put in decent… pic.twitter.com/dts3QubqEF
#Toxic A Fairy Tale That Turns Into a Complete Nightmare for Everyone!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 26, 2026
A technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution. There are barely any proper character introductions, the narrative has no clear flow, and the screenplay gets confusing enough…
Template of the day #Toxic #ToxicReview #DisasterToxic#Yash #BucketStar pic.twitter.com/pqNlcY6QHG— Crinjeevi (@PKisLK) August 26, 2026
#Toxic 1st half— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) August 26, 2026
Too many characters & a relentless fast paced editing pattern does not allow for any emotions to connect
Some action set pieces are really slick, especially the circus sequence where Yash shines.
The dialogues in rhyme & endless analogies are quite annoying…
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The plot follows a gangster navigating through the complexities of loyalty, morality, and the struggle for personal redemption in a post-independence Goa where violence and jealousy reign.
It is a larger-than-life gangster story and explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption.
Toxic is reportedly budgeted at Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.
Meanwhile, 'Toxic' release has turned into a celebration for Yash fans across Karnataka, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other parts, with packed theatres and elaborate fan activities reflecting the anticipation surrounding the actor's return to the big screen, as per ANI.
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