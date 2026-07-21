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Toxic new song Manmohaka out: Yash seems torn between Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani - Watch

Toxic song Manmohaka released: The second song from Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has dropped, showing Yash getting close to Tara Sutaria while also having eyes for Kiara Advani. Fans are already buzzing about it online.

Edited By:Ananya Kaushal
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Toxic new song Manmohaka out: Yash seems torn between Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani - Watch
Image Credit: Movie stills

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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