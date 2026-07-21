Toxic new song Manmohaka out: Yash seems torn between Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani - Watch

Toxic song Manmohaka released: The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups just dropped the second song from the film, and it's got people talking. Titled Manmohaka, this romantic track follows Tabaahi and once again puts Yash in a love-struck mood, this time opposite Tara Sutaria. But here's the twist: he seems to have feelings for Kiara Advani too.
The video, running just over three minutes, follows the romance building between Yash's character Raya and Tara's Rebecca. There's a bathtub scene where the two share an intimate moment, with Rebecca wishing Raya had gone down on one knee already. Things look sweet as they go out on dates too, both of them clearly smitten with each other.
But then the mood shifts. Raya seems lost in thought around Nayanthara's Ganga, who's said to be playing his sister. The two share a cigarette, and that's when it becomes clearer that his distraction is actually Kiara's character, Nadia, someone he seems drawn to as well. The song itself doesn't spell things out completely, but the visuals suggest Rebecca senses something's off once she learns the truth, though Raya tries to calm her down. Watch the video here:
Even the film's promos have hinted that Raya might not be the one-woman type. Tara herself teased this on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, writing, “Is monogamy the law of the heart .. or of society? @toxic themovie.” Director Geetu Mohandas reshared it too, adding, “You'll know soon enough - August 26th! But the heart doesn't wait, it will make you sing to its own tune.”
The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami, with Siddharth Basrur lending his voice. It's been released in multiple languages — as Madhosh in Hindi, Manasagadhe in Telugu, Thadumaarudheyyy in Tamil, and Madhu Mohini in Malayalam.
The internet didn't waste time reacting once the song dropped. One fan wrote, "WORLD IS BOSS TERRITORY," while another simply said, "Can't wait 26 august."
Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, features an ensemble cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is set to hit theatres on August 26.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.