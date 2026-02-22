Advertisement
TOXIC

Toxic poster out: Yash unveils blood-soaked ‘ticket’ avatar, fuels frenzy for March 19 release

Toxic poster out: Yash stuns in a blood-soaked ‘Ticket’ avatar, heightening buzz for the film’s March 19, 2026, release.

|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Source: ANI
Toxic poster out: Yash unveils blood-soaked ‘ticket’ avatar, fuels frenzy for March 19 release(Image: Instagram)

Bengaluru: The anticipation surrounding 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' reached new heights with the release of a stunning new poster featuring actor Yash in a clean-shaven look as his second character, Ticket.

Following the earlier teaser unveiling his bearded look as Raya, Yash's transformation into Ticket has sent ripples through social media, further intensifying the excitement for the film's March 19, 2026, release.

One fan wrote, "I'll watch 1st day first show wit my team...where our anthamma is there, that's always heaven!"

Another wrote, "World is Yash Boss territory"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

The newly released poster depicts Yash as Ticket, drenched in blood, with a subtle yet striking appearance marked by a small goatee, light moustache, and a black earring. Alongside this bold visual, the tagline "Your 'Ticket' to Hell" teases the darker, more sinister undertones of the movie.

Also Read | Yash Unveils Dark And Rugged New Look In Latest ‘Toxic’ Poster - SEE POST

This dual-character reveal confirms that Yash will be portraying two distinct avatars in 'Toxic', a narrative that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has already garnered significant attention for its compelling teaser on social media.

The film is being simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions scheduled for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

The film is backed by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

