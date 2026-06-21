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Toxic release date announced: Yash-starrer set to clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha

Yash’s highly anticipated Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will hit theatres soon, setting the stage for a major box-office clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Toxic release date announced: Yash-starrer set to clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb/Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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