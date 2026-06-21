Toxic release date announced: Yash-starrer set to clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha

Toxic release date announced: The wait is finally over for fans of Kannada superstar Yash. The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have officially announced that the much-anticipated film will release in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.
The announcement was accompanied by a striking new poster featuring Yash in his dual avatars, Raya and Ticket, offering audiences a fresh glimpse into the film’s dark, immersive and layered narrative. The poster hints at themes of power, emotional complexity and strained relationships, setting the tone for what promises to be a gripping cinematic experience.
Yash took to his X handle to share the film’s new release date along with the poster. Sharing the update with fans, the actor wrote, “Honour Thy Father. Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026.”
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation surrounding the film’s release timeline and reports suggesting that the project had been delayed.
The August 26 release places Toxic in a highly favourable festive corridor. The extended holiday period includes celebrations such as Varamahalakshmi, Onam, Eid and Raksha Bandhan, giving the film an opportunity to attract audiences across multiple regions.
The mid-week release is expected to maximise the film’s opening-week performance both in India and overseas markets.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups marks the first collaboration between acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas and superstar Yash. The project is backed by KVN Productions and Yash’s banner, Monster Mind Creations.
Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film is set for a multilingual release in Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, significantly expanding its global reach.
Apart from Yash, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in key roles.
The combination of a star-studded cast and a unique storyline has already generated significant buzz among moviegoers.
The film has witnessed several release date changes. Initially scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, Toxic was later postponed by the makers. Reports suggested that concerns arising from tensions in the Middle East and plans for a larger global rollout contributed to the delay.
The makers were also reportedly working on strengthening international distribution partnerships before finalising the release strategy.
While Toxic is expected to dominate the festive season, it will face competition at the box office from Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha, which is scheduled to release on August 28, 2026.
With both films arriving during the same extended holiday weekend, industry watchers will be closely monitoring how the clash unfolds. The first look of Eetha has already generated considerable social media buzz, particularly for Shraddha Kapoor’s striking transformation, setting the stage for an interesting box-office battle.
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