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Toxic Team shares Kiara Advani’s striking new look to celebrate her birthday

The makers of Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups wished Kiara Advani on her birthday by releasing a new character poster of her as Nadia, alongside heartfelt greetings from industry peers like Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 08:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
Toxic Team shares Kiara Advani’s striking new look to celebrate her birthday
Image Credit: @toxic_themovie/Instagram

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