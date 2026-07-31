Toxic Team shares Kiara Advani’s striking new look to celebrate her birthday

Mumbai: The makers of Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' have sent a special birthday wish for actor Kiara Advani.
Kiara Advani plays one of the female leads in the upcoming action-drama as Nadia.
Along with a new poster of Kiara's Nadia, the makers wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Nadia - @advani_kiara-Team #Toxic #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOn26thAug."
Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Kiara Advani, with her fans and friends taking to social media handles and sending their messages. Earlier, Kiara's 'Good Newwz' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also greeted her on the special day.
"Happy birthday dearest Kiara..Sending you lots of love and the biggest hug..., " Kareena wrote on her Instagram stories along with a picture of the stunning actor.
Born on July 31, Kiara is known for her performances in 'Lust Stories', 'Kabir Singh', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Shershaah', among others.
She will be next seen in Yash starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', which is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas.
'Toxic' is shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other languages.
The film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in a powerhouse ensemble cast.
The makers have unveiled the teaser of the film, giving audiences a fresh look at the women who play key roles in the upcoming film led by Yash.
The one-minute-and-41-second video introduces Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in striking new avatars. While the makers have not revealed details about their characters, the video hints that each of them will have an important role in the film's story.
The teaser also features a female voice-over, adding to the mystery around the film. It opens with a warning that reads: "Kids... stay away. Parents... make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents... make sure your kids' kids stay away. Great-grandparents... at your own risk."
Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026.
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