Toxic Teaser: Meet Yash Aka Raya, His BOLD First Look From 'Toxic' On His 40th Birthday

Toxic Teaser Out: As rockstar Yash rang in his 40th birthday on Thursday, the makers of his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups marked the occasion by revealing a striking glimpse of his character, Raya raw, bold and unapologetically intense.

The star took to Instagram and X to unveil a gripping clip introducing his character, Raya. Set against the eerie silence of a cemetery, the video opens with a burial in progress before cutting to Yash’s character seated in a car with a woman in an intimate moment. Behind them, a bomb is placed, yet the two remain completely unfazed.

The calm at the cemetery is short-lived due to a sudden blast and gunfire shatters the moment, plunging the scene into chaos. As smoke fills the air and bodies lie scattered, Raya steps forward with a Tommy gun in hand and smoking cigar.

For the caption, Yash didn’t mention much. He simply wrote: “RAYA Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026.”

The makers had earlier unveiled the leading ladies including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria of the film.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

“Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is reportedly a gripping tale of crime and deception set in 1980s Goa, where a powerful drug cartel manipulates lives behind the state's picturesque beaches and vibrant culture.

The film features a formidable technical lineup, including National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid.

The action sequences are mounted on a grand scale, choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick), alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat Z Under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.