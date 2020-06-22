Trending: How Nayanthara and boyfriend Vignesh Shivan reacted to rumours they are coronavirus-positive

New Delhi: South star Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan have not been tested positive for coronavirus. The couple reacted to the rumours via an Instagram post which gave out a strong message and at the same time, it also made their fans laugh out loud. Unconfirmed media reports over the weekend claimed that Nayanthara and Vignesh have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but it turned out to be untrue.

The post in the form of a video in which Nayanthara and Vignesh have used the 'baby face' filter and are seen dancing to 'Baby Shark' song.

"And, that’s how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts. Anyways! To our well-wishers, we are happy, healthy and God has blessed us with enough strength & happiness to see all you jokers and your jokes! God bless, " he captioned the post.

Watch it here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love during the shooting of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. They have been together for five years.

On the work front, they are currently working together on ‘Netrikann’, produced by Vignesh. She was last seen opposite superstar Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’.