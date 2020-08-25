Trending: Pics from Malayalam actress Miya George's engagement to Ashwin Philip

New Delhi: It was in June that Malayalam actress Miya George announced her engagement to businessman Ashwin Philip. It was a low-key ceremony with just family members in attendance due to the coronavirus lockdown. Now, the couple had an official betrothal ceremony, pictures from which have gone viral on social media.

Miya looked gorgeous in a pink floral gown. She festooned her OOTD with a blue sheer stole and a diamond necklace. Ashwin complemented her in a white shirt and black trousers with an aqua green bandhgala.

"Our dream Betrothal was held at Palai," Miya wrote while sharing the photos.

Meanwhile, here's a sneak peek into their engagement ceremony held in June in Kottayam:

Miya and Ashwin haven't announced their wedding date as of yet. It was earlier being reported that they will tie the knot in September.

Miya, 28, started her career with television. She is now a well-known Malayalam actress and has also worked in Tamil and Telugu industries. Her three upcoming films are ‘Cobra’ (Tamil), ‘Kanmanilla’, and an untitled Kalidas Jayaram movie, both being Malayalam.