Miya George

Trending: Pics from Malayalam actress Miya George's engagement to Ashwin Philip

Miya George announced her engagement to businessman Ashwin Philip in June. They recently hosted an official betrothal ceremony.

Trending: Pics from Malayalam actress Miya George&#039;s engagement to Ashwin Philip
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@meet_miya

New Delhi: It was in June that Malayalam actress Miya George announced her engagement to businessman Ashwin Philip. It was a low-key ceremony with just family members in attendance due to the coronavirus lockdown. Now, the couple had an official betrothal ceremony, pictures from which have gone viral on social media. 

Miya looked gorgeous in a pink floral gown. She festooned her OOTD with a blue sheer stole and a diamond necklace. Ashwin complemented her in a white shirt and black trousers with an aqua green bandhgala.

"Our dream Betrothal was held at Palai," Miya wrote while sharing the photos.

Meanwhile, here's a sneak peek into their engagement ceremony held in June in Kottayam:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks for all the Love & prayers  Costume designed by @labelmdesigners @anureshma_

A post shared by miya (@meet_miya) on

Miya and Ashwin haven't announced their wedding date as of yet. It was earlier being reported that they will tie the knot in September.

Miya, 28, started her career with television. She is now a well-known Malayalam actress and has also worked in Tamil and Telugu industries. Her three upcoming films are ‘Cobra’ (Tamil), ‘Kanmanilla’, and an untitled Kalidas Jayaram movie, both being Malayalam.

Miya George, Ashwin Philip, Miya geroge engagement, Miya geroge engagement pics
