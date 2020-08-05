हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Charan

Trending: Ram Charan's dance-off with his niece is the best thing on internet today

In the video, which has gone crazy viral on the internet, Ram Charan is seen grooving with Navishka to the beats of 'Baby Shark' which plays on TV.

Trending: Ram Charan&#039;s dance-off with his niece is the best thing on internet today
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Ram Charan treated his fans to an adorable video of his dance-off with his toddler niece Navishka. In the video, which has gone crazy viral on the internet, Ram Charan is seen grooving with Navishka to the beats of 'Baby Shark' which plays on TV.

"Dance off with this darling," he captioned his post. Ram Charan looks his dapper self in casuals while Navishka is cute as a button in a white dress. She is Ram Charan's sister Sreeja's daughter. Sreeja is married to actor Kalyaan Dhev.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dance off with this darling @navishka_k

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

Adorable, isn't it?

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next seen in 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film 'RRR', along with Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. 

The mega-budget film is a period drama that narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. 

'RRR' is scheduled to release simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on January 8, 2021.  

Tags:
Ram CharanRam Charan niece NavishkaRam Charan sister SreejaRam Charan video
Next
Story

Prabhas' 'Saaho' director Sujeeth marries fiancee Pravallika in Hyderabad, see pics
  • 19,08,254Confirmed
  • 39,795Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M13S

Ayodhya Live Updates : PM Modi will arrive in Ayodhya