Trending: Ram Charan's dance-off with his niece is the best thing on internet today

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Ram Charan treated his fans to an adorable video of his dance-off with his toddler niece Navishka. In the video, which has gone crazy viral on the internet, Ram Charan is seen grooving with Navishka to the beats of 'Baby Shark' which plays on TV.

"Dance off with this darling," he captioned his post. Ram Charan looks his dapper self in casuals while Navishka is cute as a button in a white dress. She is Ram Charan's sister Sreeja's daughter. Sreeja is married to actor Kalyaan Dhev.

Watch the video here:

Adorable, isn't it?

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next seen in 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film 'RRR', along with Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The mega-budget film is a period drama that narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

'RRR' is scheduled to release simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on January 8, 2021.