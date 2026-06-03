Trending video: Ram Charan's lookalike fan breaches security at Peddi event to meet actor, leaves Janhvi Kapoor 'shocked' - Watch

New Delhi: Ahead of the grand release of Peddi, the entire star cast of the Telugu outing were present at a promotional event in Vijayawada. Amid the excitement and celebration of the upcoming movie, a fan startled the onlookers, leaving many pleasantly shocked.

ALSO READ: Peddi Hindi advance booking opens: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's sports actioner has a runtime of 3 hours and 9 minute

Ram Charan's lookalike fan breaches security

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For the unversed, Ram Charan's fan, who was dressed like him and carried an uncanny resemblance to the superstar breached his tight security cover in an attempt to meet him. However, his bodyguard were quick to stop the lookalike fan. The moment went viral and actress Jahnvi Kapoor's 'shocking' expressions too caught attention.

The incident was captured timely and the videos were flooded on social media, showing excited fans crossing the barricades and rushing straight toward Ram Charan's seat. Within moments, security personnel stepped in and escorted him away from the stage. Sitting just a few feet away from the incident, Janhvi appeared visibly startled by the sudden disruption.

Look at the madness of a Ram Charan fan



A fan literally jumped in and rushed to meet Ram Charan in the middle of the event



But the funniest part of it all has to be Jahnvi Kapoor's expression pic.twitter.com/X8QlhUN26T — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) June 2, 2026

In another viral video, it was shown how Ram Charan met a fan, where he appears to calmly explain to him about his actions and why they were inappropriate. The fan, visibly moved, thanked the actor and respectfully touched his feet.

ALSO READ: Peddi song ‘Massa Massa’ out: Ram Charan unveils powerful track ahead of June 4 release

About Peddi movie

Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble that elevates the film’s scale and impact. This is the frist time that Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together on-screen and that has left the fans excited.

Interestingly, their parents Chiranjeevi and late legendary first female superstar Sridevi also did films together like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari', 'SP Parasuram', 'Kadhal Devathai' among many others.

Speaking to ANI, Janhvi reflected on her pairing with Ram Charan and said, "It was a lot of excitement because one of the most iconic films, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. So I was very excited to collaborate with Ram sir. Secondly, as a fan of that film and that pair, I was very excited to see what would be there to bring us together."

The film 'Peddi' is set to release in theatres on June 4.

(With ANI inputs)