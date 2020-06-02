हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna with first wife Lakshmi Daggubati. Nagarjuna is now married to Amala. 

Trending: What Samantha Ruth Prabhu said when asked about mother-in-law Amala Akkineni
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

New Delhi: South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won the internet with her reply when asked to describe her relationship with mother-in-law Amala Akkineni. Samantha is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna with first wife Lakshmi Daggubati. Nagarjuna is now married to Amala. Samantha and Chaitanya share a cordial relationship with Amala and are often spotted together at family parties, events and special occasions.

In a Q&A session on Twitter recently, Samatha was asked about Amala and she replied by saying, “Friend and guide,” with a smiling face emoji.

Prior to that, she was asked to describe her husband and brother-in-law Akhil (Nagarjuna and Amala’s son) and she said, “Best genes”.

Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in October 2017. They are one of the most-loved couples of the Telugu film industry. They are quite popular and enjoy a massive fan following.

On the professional front, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya first co-starred in ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and later made four films together – ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’, ‘Thrayam’, ‘Autonagar Surya’ and ‘Manam’.

Samantha’s next films are ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ and ‘NTR 30’.

