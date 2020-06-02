Trending: What Samantha Ruth Prabhu said when asked about mother-in-law Amala Akkineni

New Delhi: South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won the internet with her reply when asked to describe her relationship with mother-in-law Amala Akkineni. Samantha is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna with first wife Lakshmi Daggubati. Nagarjuna is now married to Amala. Samantha and Chaitanya share a cordial relationship with Amala and are often spotted together at family parties, events and special occasions.

In a Q&A session on Twitter recently, Samatha was asked about Amala and she replied by saying, “Friend and guide,” with a smiling face emoji.

Friend and guide https://t.co/aS6R3TtdmV — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

Prior to that, she was asked to describe her husband and brother-in-law Akhil (Nagarjuna and Amala’s son) and she said, “Best genes”.

Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in October 2017. They are one of the most-loved couples of the Telugu film industry. They are quite popular and enjoy a massive fan following.

On the professional front, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya first co-starred in ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and later made four films together – ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’, ‘Thrayam’, ‘Autonagar Surya’ and ‘Manam’.

Samantha’s next films are ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ and ‘NTR 30’.