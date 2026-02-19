Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018721https://zeenews.india.com/regional/under-18-aishwarya-rajesh-vikranth-unite-for-hard-hitting-emotional-drama-check-details-3018721.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalUnder 18: Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikranth unite for hard- hitting emotional drama- check details
KARTHIK PERUMALSAMI

'Under 18': Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikranth unite for hard- hitting emotional drama- check details

'Under 18' directed by Karthik Perumalsami's is said to be based on true events, exploring the harsh reality of society

|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Under 18': Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikranth unite for hard- hitting emotional drama- check details(Source: Instagram)

Chennai: Director Karthik Perumalsami's upcoming film, featuring actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Vikranth in the lead, has now been titled 'Under 18'.

Ace director Vetrimaran unveiled the title look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. For the unaware, director Karthik Parumalsami had worked with ace director Vetrimaran as his associate director, prior to turning director.

The film is being produced by B Jagadish of SR Productions, after the success of their earlier film 'Madraskaaran'. Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Under 18' will be another attempt by the makers to shine the light on the ground realities of society. Producer Jagadish, who has chosen a realistic storyline with a new-age vision, is making this film with a view to continue delivering films with quality content.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sources in the unit of the film say that 'Under 18 ' will be an emotional drama that will showcase the cruel face of crime and the feelings of a family affected by it.

Director Karthik Perumalswami, sources point out, has explored unknown crime backdrops of Tamil Nadu to come up with this emotional story that is based on true events. Sources further claim that the film will be a mix of social reality and family emotions and will seek to make a deep impact on fans and audiences.

The film stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikranth and Kishore in the lead roles. Along with them, many other stars will be seen in prominent roles.

Shooting of the film is scheduled to start soon and major portions of the film are to be shot in Hosur, Chengalpet and Chennai.

The team says that the film is to be shot at real locations and in a real environment.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by well known cinematographer and director Velraj. Music for the film is to be scored by Sam C S. Lyrics for the songs in the film are to be penned by Ilango Krishnan and Karthick Netha.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Cyber crime
Shivam Sahu 13 min 14 sec viral MMS: Husband nabbed for blackmailing wife
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav shares first social media post after bail
Technology
Vivo V70, V70 Elite launched in India with OriginOS; Check specs, price
India's first electric car
India’s first electric car: Meet ‘Lovebird’ from 1993, which laid EV platform
West Indies vs Italy
West Indies storm into Super 8s with dominant 42-run win over Italy
Priyanka Chopra
Throwback Thursday: Priyanka Chopra calls Namrata Shirodkar 'Queen'
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date, time, where to watch, and visibility in India
BSE
Sensex crashes 1,236 points; sharpest fall in over 2-weeks amid global tension
Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal breaks silence on Parineeti Chopra unfollowing her
Aludecor
Aludecor claims to have introduced India’s largest free ACP testing initiative