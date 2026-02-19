'Under 18': Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikranth unite for hard- hitting emotional drama- check details

Chennai: Director Karthik Perumalsami's upcoming film, featuring actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Vikranth in the lead, has now been titled 'Under 18'.

Ace director Vetrimaran unveiled the title look of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. For the unaware, director Karthik Parumalsami had worked with ace director Vetrimaran as his associate director, prior to turning director.

The film is being produced by B Jagadish of SR Productions, after the success of their earlier film 'Madraskaaran'. Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Under 18' will be another attempt by the makers to shine the light on the ground realities of society. Producer Jagadish, who has chosen a realistic storyline with a new-age vision, is making this film with a view to continue delivering films with quality content.

Sources in the unit of the film say that 'Under 18 ' will be an emotional drama that will showcase the cruel face of crime and the feelings of a family affected by it.

Director Karthik Perumalswami, sources point out, has explored unknown crime backdrops of Tamil Nadu to come up with this emotional story that is based on true events. Sources further claim that the film will be a mix of social reality and family emotions and will seek to make a deep impact on fans and audiences.

The film stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikranth and Kishore in the lead roles. Along with them, many other stars will be seen in prominent roles.

Shooting of the film is scheduled to start soon and major portions of the film are to be shot in Hosur, Chengalpet and Chennai.

The team says that the film is to be shot at real locations and in a real environment.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by well known cinematographer and director Velraj. Music for the film is to be scored by Sam C S. Lyrics for the songs in the film are to be penned by Ilango Krishnan and Karthick Netha.