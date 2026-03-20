Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box office collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan-starrer opens up with Rs 34.75cr crosses Dhurandhar's opening collection

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box office collection: While Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge dominated theatres on March 19, Ugadi also saw the release of a major Telugu film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Starring Pawan Kalyan, the mass action entertainer was the only big release to clash with the Ranveer Singh-led Bollywood spy thriller.

However, the clash appears to have impacted its box office performance significantly.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's opening collection

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According to early estimates, Ustaad Bhagat Singh opened with approximately Rs 34.75 crore net at the domestic box office. While the number is substantial, it falls short of expectations for a Telugu mass entertainer led by a top-tier star.

The film recorded an occupancy of around 70% across Telugu states.

For comparison, Pawan Kalyan’s previous release OG, had opened at around Rs 90 crore, nearly three times higher than the current film’s Day 1 figures.

Dhurandhar 2 dominates Telugu markets

In contrast, Dhurandhar 2 registered over 75% occupancy in the same regions, outperforming the local release. The film’s Telugu dubbed version alone earned over Rs 2 crore, with the Hindi version also contributing significantly.

Trade estimates suggest that Dhurandhar 2 earned over Rs 25 crore in the Telugu states, across both versions. In several urban centres of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Bollywood film reportedly emerged as the audience’s preferred choice.

Nationally, Dhurandhar 2 collected over Rs 102 crore net on its opening day, setting a new benchmark for Bollywood releases.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Directed by Harish Shankar and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R. Parthiban.

The film is said to be a remake of Vijay’s Tamil hit Theri. Initially scheduled for a later release, the makers advanced it to the Ugadi weekend after another big-ticket film vacated the slot to avoid clashing with Dhurandhar 2.