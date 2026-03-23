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NewsEntertainmentRegionalUstaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan actioner rakes in over Rs 60 cr amid Dhurandhar 2 storm
USTAAD BHAGAT SINGH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan actioner rakes in over Rs 60 cr amid Dhurandhar 2 storm

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 4: Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu action comedy film directed by Harish Shankar.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan actioner rakes in over Rs 60 cr amid Dhurandhar 2 stormPic Courtesy: Instagram

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 4: Superstar-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan much-anticipated Ustaad Bhagat Singh clashed with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge at the box office. The film has managed to rake in moolah as fans have given it a thumbs up. Let's check out the box office numbers:

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection

According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is running across 593 shows with India gross collections at Rs 71.72 crore and total India net at Rs 60.85 crore so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

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On day 4, the film has earned Rs 8 crore at the box office, according to trade website.

Pawan Kalyan’s earlier releases including Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned Rs 113.85 crore while They Call Him OG earned Rs 293.65–300 crore at the ticket windows.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh cast, release

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu action comedy film directed by Harish Shankar. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Gautami, Chammak Chandra and others in supporting roles. 

The film was earlier announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, back in 2021 but later in 2022 the title of the movie was changed to Ustaad Bhagat Singh. It marks the second collaboration of Pawan Kalyan with Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh (2012).

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Ritika Handoo

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