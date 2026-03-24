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NewsEntertainmentRegionalUstaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 5: Dhurandhar tsunami hits Pawan Kalyan's actioner, film earns Rs 62 cr
USTAAD BHAGAT SINGH BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 5: Dhurandhar tsunami hits Pawan Kalyan's actioner, film earns Rs 62 cr

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection: Pawan Kalyan’s earlier releases including Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned Rs 113.85 crore while They Call Him OG earned Rs 293.65–300 crore at the ticket windows.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 10:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 5: Dhurandhar tsunami hits Pawan Kalyan's actioner, film earns Rs 62 crPic Courtesy: Movie Still

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection: Superstar-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's massive outing Ustaad Bhagat Singh clashed with Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' at the Box Office windows. The latter has impacted the collection of this Telugu comedy actioner as there has been a dip in the figures. Let's check out the box office numbers: 

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection

According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is running across 611 shows and has its gross India collections stand at Rs 73.40 crore and total India net to Rs 62.30 crore so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

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Pawan Kalyan’s earlier releases including Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned Rs 113.85 crore while They Call Him OG earned Rs 293.65–300 crore at the ticket windows.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh release, cast

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu action comedy film directed by Harish Shankar. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Gautami, Chammak Chandra and others in supporting roles. 

The film was earlier announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, back in 2021 but later in 2022 the title of the movie was changed to Ustaad Bhagat Singh. It marks the second collaboration of Pawan Kalyan with Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh (2012).

 

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Ritika Handoo

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