Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan’s action drama slows down amid Dhurandhar 2 storm

New Delhi: Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, also starring Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, is facing a tough time at the box office since its release. The action drama is clashing with Ranveer Singh’s record-breaking Dhurandhar 2.

On Day 6, the film witnessed a further drop in both collections and theatre occupancy.

According to Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 1.75 crore on its sixth day, with theatre occupancy recorded at 19.0%. The latest figures indicate a continued downward trend, with both earnings and footfall slipping compared to previous days. The film’s total domestic collection now stands at Rs 64.60 crore.

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In six days of its theatrical run, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has collected a worldwide gross of Rs 86.47 crore.

The film opened on a decent note, earning Rs 34.75 crore on Day 1 with an occupancy of 69.0%. However, it saw a sharp dip on Day 2, collecting Rs 9.00 crore with 36.0% occupancy.

Day 3 brought in Rs 9.10 crore, with occupancy remaining at 36.0%. On Day 4, the film collected Rs 7.50 crore with an occupancy of 32.0%, followed by Rs 2.50 crore on Day 5.

The film is lagging behind when compared to Pawan Kalyan’s previous projects as well. Hari Hara Veera Mallu had raked in Rs 74.71 crore net in India within four days, while OG surpassed Rs 130 crore net in the same period.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues to maintain strong momentum, having minted Rs 575.67 crore in India in six days and around Rs 900 crore globally.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Release and Cast

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu action-comedy film directed by Harish Shankar. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra in supporting roles.

The film was initially announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in 2021, before being retitled in 2022. It also marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh (2012).