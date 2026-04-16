‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ hits OTT: Netizens slam Pawan Kalyan starrer, sarcastically call it ‘generational classic’; others praise his screen presence

New Delhi: Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is currently streaming on OTT. The film reportedly raked in ₹95 crore worldwide and received mixed reviews.

After its release on OTT, netizens have been sharing their views on the film.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release Details

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh began streaming on Netflix from April 16. The announcement came after days of speculation on social media regarding its digital premiere.

On Wednesday evening, Netflix India confirmed the release, sharing a new trailer cut. They wrote, “Power ni measure cheyyadam kashtam, just experience cheyyali anthe (It’s difficult to measure power, you can only experience it). Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out April 16, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

On Thursday, after the film dropped on the platform, they shared a poster, writing, “Ustaad has arrived & Ugadi isn’t done yet. Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh out now on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

The film marks the reunion of Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar after 16 years. The duo had previously collaborated on the blockbuster Gabbar Singh, one of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema.

The Harish Shankar directorial is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Notably, the film is among the first releases after Pawan Kalyan assumed office as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Netizens react

In the comments section of the announcement, some fans expressed disappointment with the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

One user sarcastically wrote, “Watch generational classic Ustaad Bhagat Singh streaming now on Netflix.”

Watch Generational Classic Ustaad Bhagat Singh streaming now on Netflix#ustaadbhagatsingh‍ #Ustaad pic.twitter.com/7XNG6kXluP — Steve (@Pk45cult) April 16, 2026

Another called the movie “worst.”

Comments like “Mem mari antha kaliga kanipisthunama? (Do I look that jobless to you?)” and “Okasari chudatame ekkuva, malli Netflix kuda na (It’s enough I watched it once, again on Netflix?)” also surfaced online.

However, many others praised Kalyan’s screen presence, dropping fire emojis in appreciation.

‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Plot

The story follows Bhagat Singh, played by Pawan Kalyan, a former police officer who now leads a quiet, secluded life in the Nallamala forest. His peaceful existence is disrupted when a wealthy businessman arrives with his family for a pre-wedding celebration. The businessman’s elder daughter, Shloka (Raashi Khanna), takes charge of ensuring their safety.

Release and Cast

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu action-comedy directed by Harish Shankar. The film features Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashi Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B. S. Avinash, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra in supporting roles.

The film reportedly collected ₹34.75 crore on its opening day, while Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge outperformed it with ₹102.55 crore.

Originally announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in 2021, the film was later retitled in 2022. It also marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh (2012).