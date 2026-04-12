Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT release: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan’s film online

New Delhi: Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is finally set to arrive on OTT. The film, which also stars Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna in key roles, was released in theatres on March 19. It clashed with Dhurandhar 2 at the box office and, despite high anticipation, failed to make a strong impact.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release Details

Ustaad Bhagat Singh will begin streaming on Netflix from April 16. The announcement comes after days of speculation on social media regarding its digital premiere.

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The film marks the reunion of Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar after 16 years. The duo had previously collaborated on the blockbuster Gabbar Singh, which remains one of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema.

The Harish Shankar directorial will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Notably, the film is among the first releases after Pawan Kalyan assumed office as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Plot

The story follows Bhagat Singh, played by Pawan Kalyan, a former police officer who now leads a quiet, secluded life in the Nallamala forest. His peaceful existence is disrupted when a wealthy businessman arrives with his family for a pre-wedding celebration. The businessman’s elder daughter, Shloka (Raashi Khanna), takes charge of ensuring their safety.

At the same time, the Chief Minister’s son visits the forest for a private gathering, invited by a local figure portrayed by Rao Ramesh. In a shocking turn of events, Bhagat kidnaps the Chief Minister’s son and disappears into the forest.

Instead of involving the police, the Chief Minister (R. Parthiban) seeks help from a militant group operating in the region. As tensions escalate, the narrative gradually uncovers Bhagat’s motives, his past, and the secrets tied to the former Chief Minister, played by K. S. Ravikumar.

The film traces Bhagat’s journey from a courageous young man mentored by an idealistic teacher to a fearless law enforcer battling corruption. High-stakes confrontations follow an assassination attempt on the Chief Minister, ultimately revealing the deeper purpose behind Bhagat’s actions.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Release and Cast

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu action-comedy directed by Harish Shankar. The film features Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashi Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B. S. Avinash, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra in supporting roles.

The film reportedly collected ₹34.75 crore on its opening day, while Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge outperformed it with ₹102.55 crore.

Originally announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in 2021, the film was later retitled in 2022. It also marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh (2012).

The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Thaman S has scored the background music.