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NewsEntertainmentRegionalUstaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela's magic impresses fans? Honest reactions
USTAAD BHAGAT SINGH X REVIEW

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela's magic impresses fans? Honest reactions

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: The film was earlier announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, back in 2021 but later in 2022 the title of the movie was changed to Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela's magic impresses fans? Honest reactionsPic Courtesy: Movie Still

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pan-India superstar-politician Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated Ustaad Bhagat Singh has opened in cinemas today, clashing with Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' at the box office. Both movie releases coincide with major festivals like Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Navreh respectively. Let's find out what the fans have to say about Ustaad Bhagat Singh after watching it first day first show.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review

Diehard Pawan Kalyan fans thronged theatres early morning to watch the Ustaad Bhagat Singh first day first show. Here's what they feel about the movie:

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh cast, release

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu action comedy film directed by Harish Shankar. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B. S. Avinash, Gautami, Chammak Chandra and others in supporting roles. 

The film was earlier announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, back in 2021 but later in 2022 the title of the movie was changed to Ustaad Bhagat Singh. It marks the second collaboration of Pawan Kalyan with Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh (2012).

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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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