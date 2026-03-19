Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela's magic impresses fans? Honest reactions

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pan-India superstar-politician Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated Ustaad Bhagat Singh has opened in cinemas today, clashing with Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' at the box office. Both movie releases coincide with major festivals like Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Navreh respectively. Let's find out what the fans have to say about Ustaad Bhagat Singh after watching it first day first show.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review

Diehard Pawan Kalyan fans thronged theatres early morning to watch the Ustaad Bhagat Singh first day first show. Here's what they feel about the movie:

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Done with my show. Climax felt a little prolonged but a very solid 2nd half overall@harish2you scored in every category like Dialouges ,emotion and entertainment



Pawan Kalyan gave pure vintage fans stuff at so many places in the film



My rating- 3.75/5 — INNOCENT EVIL (@raju_innocentev) March 18, 2026

#UstaadBhagatSingh Review : A complete PowerStar one man Show - 3.25/5



As usual Power Star @pawankalyan Vintage screen presence and Action episodes are completely fans stuff on screen #HarishShankar #PawanKalyan



The cult captain @harish2you gaaru direction… pic.twitter.com/2RBwJkbSB5 — Telugu Cult (@Telugu_Cult) March 18, 2026

Oka Jalsa, Oka Panjaa, Oka #TheyCallHimOG Ila annitiki 1st half >> 2nd half….



After a long time for #UstaadBhagatSingh hearing tha 2nd half is >>> 1st half!

Ikkade gelichesam bro @harish2you ! Rare in commercial films! #PawanKalyan Vintage adhirindi anta… pic.twitter.com/NIQfncEwnB — FILMOVIEW (@FILMOVIEW_) March 18, 2026

Ustaad Bhagat Singh cast, release

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu action comedy film directed by Harish Shankar. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B. S. Avinash, Gautami, Chammak Chandra and others in supporting roles.

The film was earlier announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, back in 2021 but later in 2022 the title of the movie was changed to Ustaad Bhagat Singh. It marks the second collaboration of Pawan Kalyan with Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh (2012).