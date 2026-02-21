Vadam trailer unveiled: Vimal stuns in high-octane action thriller

Chennai: The makers of director Kenthiran V's high-octane action drama 'Vadam', featuring actor Vimal in the lead, on Saturday released a gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timelines, Masani Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Proudly presenting the #Vadam Trailer ✨Idhu unmaiya'ana Manjuvirattu sambavam! (This is a real Manju Virattu incident!) Get ready for a high-octane rural action drama. Trailer out now! #VadamFromMarch6th."

The trailer shows Vimal to be a bull owner and that his majestic bull participates in the festive sport of Jallikattu. Soon, we see an aged man looking for assassins to kill someone. He is seen asking for assassins who can take a man's head. The person replying to the old person searching for assassins asks for the identity of the person to be killed. We then see a series of assassination attempts happening but none that succeed.

The old man who enquired about assassins to begin with, is shown enquiring even more. "These people don't seem the type. Can they get it done?" More action sequences follow. Meanwhile, we see that the place has a headman, who says that for him, his first duty is to the town and its 10 villages.

Meanwhile, Vimal, who is seen in a number of action sequences, says that those doing something for the sake of money could backtrack or withdraw, but those doing it for the sake of honour, wouldn't withdraw.

After a point, the person who ordered the assassination is heard saying,"There is no need to be discreet and strike him from behind. Kill him from the front."

The high octane action thriller, will apart from Vimal, also feature a host of actors including Nataraj (Natty), Sanashka Sri, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao, Deepa Shankar and Indumathy Manikandan.

Produced by Rajasekar R, the film has music by D Imman and cinematography by Prasanna S Kumar. Editing for the film is by Sabu Joseph VJ and Art direction is by V. Sasikumar.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by G.N. Murugan while dances have been choreographed by Dinesh, Dheena and Santhosh. The film has been co-directed by P A Shanmugam.

The film is slated to hit screens on March 6 this year.