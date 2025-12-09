Vadh 2 New Poster Out: Sanjay Mishra And Neena Gupta Lead Highly Anticipated Sequel

New Delhi: Vadh 2, featuring veterans Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta and written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, is rapidly gaining momentum as one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The spiritual sequel introduces the acclaimed actors in fresh roles while retaining the essence of the original Vadh.

Teaser Posters Ignite Curiosity

Sharing the film’s poster, the makers captioned: “Sometimes What You See Isn't The Whole Truth! #Vadh2 In Cinemas from 6th Feb 2026." As the release date approaches, the makers have further fueled anticipation by unveiling new striking posters, featuring the powerful lead duo, promising audiences a gripping cinematic experience.

Take a look:

The new posters were released on 9th December 2025, the same date the original Vadh premiered three years ago in 2022. This subtle alignment adds a nostalgic touch for fans of the franchise, connecting the sequel with the legacy of the first film.

Vadh 2 was showcased in the Gala Premiere Section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025, where it played to a full house. The film has also reinforced the stature of veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Their on-screen chemistry, nuanced performances, and ability to convey complex emotions have quickly become one of the most talked-about aspects of the film.

A Luv Films Presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 6th February 2026.