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  • /Vaibhav’s 30th film Maaruvesham gets U/A certificate, release date pushed: Here’s what we know

Vaibhav’s 30th film Maaruvesham gets U/A certificate, release date pushed: Here’s what we know

Vaibhav’s upcoming murder mystery Maaruvesham has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A certificate, but the film will no longer arrive in cinemas on October 1, 2026. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Vaibhav’s 30th film Maaruvesham gets U/A certificate, release date pushed: Here’s what we know
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Vaibhav’s 30th film Maaruvesham gets U/A certificate, release date pushed: Here’s what we know
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