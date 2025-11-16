Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2985829https://zeenews.india.com/regional/varanasi-first-look-out-priyanka-chopra-shares-small-glimpse-of-rajamouli-s-magnum-opus-2985829.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
VARANASI

‘Varanasi’ First Look Out: Priyanka Chopra Shares Small Glimpse Of Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus

Priyanka Chopra has shared a small glimpse of the upcoming SS Rajamouli magnum opus, officially titled 'Varanasi'.

|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 07:45 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Varanasi’ First Look Out: Priyanka Chopra Shares Small Glimpse Of Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus(Source: ANI)

Mumbai:SS Rajamouli's next big film, titled 'Varanasi,' has been generating a lot of excitement among fans, and actor Priyanka Chopra has now added even more to the buzz.
 
On Sunday, PeeCee took to her Instagram account to share a short teaser clip, giving fans a tiny glimpse of Rajamouli's upcoming film, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka herself, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
 
The film's title was officially announced at the grand GlobeTrotter event, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The teaser was also shown on a huge screen, giving fans their first look at Mahesh Babu as Rudhra.

 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 
PeeCee posted the teaser online, hinting that it's "just a glimpse, yet so much more." The teaser shows Mahesh Babu's character holding a trishul, covered in blood, while riding a bull.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli Faces Backlash After 'Let Down By Lord Hanuman' Remark At Varanasi Event, Says He Doesn’t Believe In God

Priyanka also made sure to turn heads at the event, which took place on Saturday. For the occasion, she chose an elegant lehenga-saree, paired with a statement necklace, maang tikka, bracelets, and a waist belt that gave her outfit a defined silhouette. The Barfi actress was also seen greeting fans with a "Namaste" and waving at the crowd, who cheered for her.

In the film, Priyanka Chopra will play Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray Kumbha. Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gen Z Dating
It’s Not Complicated, It’s a Situationship: Inside Gen Z’s New Rules of Love
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
LG Sinha Praised Jammu And Kashmir Police In Cracking ‘White Terror’ Module
Rohini Acharya controversy
Lalu's Family Drama Unravels: Rohini Drops 'Dirty Kidney' Claim | Key Updates
celebrity vs influencer
Celebrity vs Influencer: Who Really Shapes Lifestyle Choices Today?
Bhavnagar murder
From Mandap To Morgue: Groom's Murders Bride Just Hour Before Wedding
Bihar Politics
Bihar's New Cabinet Formation In Progress? Chirag Paswan Says ‘Clarity About…’
Putin India Visit 2025
Putin’s December 5 Visit: India-Russia Answer To Trump's Tariff Bullying
ghee and heart health
Is Ghee Good Or Bad For Your Heart? Here’s The Real Truth
China Phillipines
China Lashes Out At Philippines Over Joint Drills With US, Japan
Bengaluru news
Man Booked For 'Misbehaving' With Woman In Bengaluru