‘Varanasi’ First Look Out: Priyanka Chopra Shares Small Glimpse Of Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus

Mumbai:SS Rajamouli's next big film, titled 'Varanasi,' has been generating a lot of excitement among fans, and actor Priyanka Chopra has now added even more to the buzz.



On Sunday, PeeCee took to her Instagram account to share a short teaser clip, giving fans a tiny glimpse of Rajamouli's upcoming film, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka herself, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.



The film's title was officially announced at the grand GlobeTrotter event, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The teaser was also shown on a huge screen, giving fans their first look at Mahesh Babu as Rudhra.



PeeCee posted the teaser online, hinting that it's "just a glimpse, yet so much more." The teaser shows Mahesh Babu's character holding a trishul, covered in blood, while riding a bull.

Priyanka also made sure to turn heads at the event, which took place on Saturday. For the occasion, she chose an elegant lehenga-saree, paired with a statement necklace, maang tikka, bracelets, and a waist belt that gave her outfit a defined silhouette. The Barfi actress was also seen greeting fans with a "Namaste" and waving at the crowd, who cheered for her.

In the film, Priyanka Chopra will play Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray Kumbha. Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027.