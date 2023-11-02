Varun Tej Ties The Knot With Lavanya Tripathi In Dreamy Wedding Ceremony In Italy, Pics Inside

New Delhi: In a dreamy and romantic affair that captured hearts worldwide, Varun Tej and his beautiful bride, Lavanya Tripathi, tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony set against the picturesque backdrop of Tuscany, Italy.

The couple's nuptials were nothing short of a fairy tale, with close family and friends in attendance to witness their special day. Among the star-studded guest list were industry favorites Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, adding an extra touch of glamour to the festivities.

The breathtaking ceremony took place at the enchanting Borgo San Felice in the heart of Tuscany, known for its scenic landscapes and rustic charm. The stunning visuals of the Tuscan countryside served as a perfect canvas for the couple's love story.

Varun Tej looked every bit the dashing groom in a Manish Malhotra sherwani in cream, gold, and ivory, paired with a traditional dhoti. Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi radiated elegance in a crimson-red Kanchivaram saree by the same designer. Her attire was completed with a long, dreamy veil, with special Varun-Lav embroidery, symbolizing their love story.

The couple took to social media to share their love and gratitude. Varun Tej posted sweet pictures from the wedding, captioning them with a simple yet heartfelt "My Lav!" capturing the essence of their special day.

Fans of the talented actor and actress are not only celebrating their marriage but also eagerly awaiting Varun Tej's upcoming film, 'Operation Valentine.' The wedding was undoubtedly a memorable start to what promises to be a new chapter in the couple's life together.