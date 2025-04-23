Veera Dheera Sooran: OTT Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know Before Its Digital Release

New Delhi: After a successful theatrical run, the Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Veera Dheera Sooran is gearing up for its digital debut. The action-packed thriller, which hit theatres on March 27, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting April 24 at midnight.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Vikram, S.J. Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the film will be released on the platform in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. While Amazon Prime has acquired the OTT rights for an undisclosed amount, the release has generated significant anticipation among fans.

Confirming the release date, Prime Video India shared a dramatic poster captioned, “One night. No rules. Only survival. A night that will change everything. #VeeraDheeraSooranOnPrime, April 24.”

Veera Dheera Sooran follows the story of Kaali, a reformed gangster who now leads a quiet life running a small grocery store in Madurai. However, his peaceful existence is disrupted when a confrontation erupts between SP Arunagiri, a determined police officer, and Kaali’s former gang leader. Drawn back into the violent underworld he once escaped, Kaali is forced to pursue the officer, setting off a chaotic and action-packed night that changes everything.

Interestingly, the film's digital launch will coincide with the OTT release of Mohanlal’s highly awaited L2: Empuraan, which is set to stream on JioCinema's Hotstar platform the same day. The two films had previously clashed at the box office, and now they are set to reignite the rivalry in the digital space.