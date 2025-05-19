Venky Atluri, GV Prakash Team Up For 'Suriya 46', Pics From Puja Ceremony Break The Internet

New Delhi: Tamil actor Suriya is making headlines as his upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 46, was officially launched with a grand puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Multiple photos from the auspicious event are making rounds on social media. Several big names were present as guests at the launch, including Director Trivikram, Suriya, Venky Atluri, Mamitha Baiju, Naga Vamsi and GV Prakash.

The makers took to X official handle and dropped this exciting updates regarding the film shoot. The banner captioned the post, ''The most anticipated 'Suriya 46' has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! Suriya x Venky Atluri unite to create magic on screen! Thank you Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap. ''

Take A Look At The Viral Photos:

The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! _@Suriya_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! __



Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap _



_ Shoot begins_ pic.twitter.com/is7MhRkVAF — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) May 19, 2025

About 'Suriya 46'

Suriya's next film, tentatively titled Suriya 46, officially went on floors on Monday (May 19) with a grand puja ceremony held in Hyderabad. Directed by the talented Venky Atluri, Produced by Naga Vamsi will feature music by acclaimed composer GV Prakash Kumar. The film is edited by National Award winning film editor Navin Nooli. Director Trivikram gave the ceremonial first clap to launch the film's shooting.

Sharing key updates, the makers also announced that the film would go on floors by the end of May and is slated for a theatrical release in summer 2026. Popular actresses Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar are also part of the ensemble cast.

'Suriya 46' is creating buzz on social media with the grand pooja, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates from Suriya's this upcoming project.