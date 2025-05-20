Venky Atluri’s ‘Suriya 46’ Set For Summer 2026 Release – Check Date

Mumbai : Tamil superstar Suriya's next film, titled 'Suriya 46,' has officially gone on the floors with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.

The film is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments. The makers shared the news on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! @Suriya\_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap. Shoot begins at the end of May! Catch it in theaters Summer 2026!" Sithara Entertainments wrote on X.



G.V. Prakash Kumar will compose the music for the film, which stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar are also onboard in key roles.

Earlier in April, while promoting his film 'Retro,' Suriya confirmed that he would be kicking off his next project, 'Suriya 46', with Atluri under the banner of Sithara Entertainments soon.

"I have to announce this today. I have to start with Allu Arvind garu; the whole journey started with him. With his blessings -- you have been waiting for this announcement -- we are associating with Sithara Entertainments' Vamsi garu and my dear brother Venky here. This will be my next. As you've all been asking, after a long time, with a beautiful association and beautiful talent here, we will be doing my next Tamil film. I will be shooting and spending a lot of time here in beautiful Hyderabad," Suriya said at a press meet.

Retro hit theaters on May 1. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and marks his first collaboration with Suriya. It also stars Pooja Hegde.

The actor was also seen in Kanguva, directed by Siva. The epic movie, which featured battle sequences and grand visuals, explored a story spanning 1,500 years into the past.