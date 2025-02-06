Vidaamuyarchi FULL HD Tamil Movie LEAKED Online: Ajith Kumar-Starrer Hit By Piracy

New Delhi: Popular Tamil star Ajith Kumar's latest release 'Vidaamuyarchi' has become the latest one to be hit by piracy online. The massive release movie is available for free on several illegal websites for download in full HD format, reportedly.

VIDAAMUYARCHI LEAKED ONLINE

According to Times Now, Vidaamuyarchi was leaked online shortly after its premiere, with many links being made available online. The film has leaked on many notorious sites including Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi among others are reportedly.

FILMS LEAKED ONLINE

Vidaamuyarchi is not the first film to be leaked online on the day of the release. Earlier, Pushpa 2: The Rule's pirated version was reportedly made available on several pirated platforms with HD versions for download.

Before that, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and Kartik Aaryan's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha among many others were leaked online ahead of its release.

Many popular South films including Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', Kushi, Bro, Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan 1 among several others were hit by piracy online.

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)