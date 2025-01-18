Viduthalai Part 2, Starring Vijay Sethupathi To Stream Globally From THIS Date

New Delhi: Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere of Viduthalai Part 2, the highly anticipated Tamil crime action-thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vetri Maaran. The film, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Soori, Gautam Vasudev, Rajiv Menon, and Anurag Kashyap, will be available to Prime members starting January 19 in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu. The gripping sequel picks up from the events of Viduthalai Part 1 and continues the emotionally charged story of Perumal (Sethupathi), a school teacher-turned-revolutionary leader caught in the struggle against systemic oppression.

The film delves into Perumal’s life and ideological transformation, with intense flashbacks showing his personal evolution and leadership role in the revolution. As Perumal recounts his story to a group of policemen, his narrative deeply affects constable Kumaresan, who faces a moral dilemma about duty versus ideals.

Director Vetri Maaran shared, "With Viduthalai Part 2, we explore the moral and ideological battles of individuals fighting for their beliefs, while questioning the forces that shape their existence. The collaboration with such a talented cast and crew, especially Ilaiyaraaja's evocative score, has been an incredible experience. I'm excited to bring this story to audiences around the world, thanks to Prime Video's global platform."

Actor Vijay Sethupathi reflected on his role in the sequel, saying, "Playing the character of Vaathiyar was transformative. The complexity of this man, who fights for the oppressed and seeks to remind the world of its past, was an inspiring challenge. I’m thrilled that audiences worldwide will get to experience this story, which is about perseverance and courage, rather than a straightforward hero."

Viduthalai Part 2 will be available to stream for Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories, continuing the saga of revolution, morality, and resistance.