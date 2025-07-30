Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna To Reunite For Rahul Sankrityan Directorial ‘VD14’: Reports

New Delhi: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most beloved on-screen couples in the Telugu industry, are reportedly set to reunite for Rahul Sankrityan’s directorial VD14. The duo frequently makes headlines for their rumored relationship.

Vijay and Rashmika have previously worked together in hit films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

About Rahul Sankrityan’s Directorial VD14

According to a report by India Today, VD14 will be helmed by Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan.

The India Today report also stated that the actors were supposed to begin shooting next week. However, as Vijay was diagnosed with dengue, the schedule has been postponed. Rashmika is currently shooting for Thama and will begin filming the tentatively titled project soon, alongside both films.

The collaboration between Rahul Sankrityan and Vijay Deverakonda was announced in May 2024.

Other details of the film have been kept under wraps. In May, a poster featuring Vijay in a dhoti, with long hair and battle scars on his back, set in a temple-like backdrop, was released.

The movie will mark Rahul Sankrityan’s second directorial project after his acclaimed supernatural horror film Shyam Singha Roy.

On the Work Front

Rashmika is currently busy with upcoming movies like The Girlfriend and Mysaa. On the other hand, Vijay will next be seen in the spy-action thriller Kingdom, co-starring Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev, followed by SVC 59, which is also in the works.