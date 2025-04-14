Advertisement
VIJAY DEVARAKONDA

Vijay Deverakonda Begins Dubbing for Upcoming Action Thriller 'Kingdom' | WATCH VIDEO

Vijay Devarakonda was spotted with Kingdom's director Gowtham Tinnanuri outside a dubbing studio. 

|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 06:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vijay Deverakonda Begins Dubbing for Upcoming Action Thriller 'Kingdom' | WATCH VIDEO (Image Credit: X)

Chennai: Pan-India star Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action drama, Kingdom. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film features Deverakonda, who has carved a niche for himself with powerful performances on screen.

The film's announcement, along with the teaser's release in multiple languages, has taken the internet by storm, sparking massive excitement among fans.

Recently, the actor was spotted with director Gowtham Tinnanuri outside a dubbing studio, and a video from the moment is now widely circulating online.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

The Arjun Reddy actor was seen in a casual outfit, holding a cup of coffee and sporting an intense, rugged look with a beard. His transformation has further added to the excitement, with fans eagerly discussing his new avatar.

Anticipation for this Vijay-led magnum opus is at an all-time high, and fans can’t wait to witness this action spectacle on the big screen.

Kingdom is also written by director Gowtham Tinnanuri and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. With the teaser already creating a frenzy, expectations are sky-high for its release on May 30, 2025. Get ready for the madness to unfold in cinemas!

