Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2900365https://zeenews.india.com/regional/vijay-deverakonda-reveals-packed-film-roster-with-latest-posters-take-a-look-2900365.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
VIJAY DEVARAKONDA

Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Packed Film Roster With Latest Posters: Take A Look

Vijay's film roster with latest posters 

|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 10:24 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Packed Film Roster With Latest Posters: Take A Look (Source:Instagram@thedevarakonda)

Mumbai : Vijay Deverakonda seems to have a packed schedule ahead as he gave fans an update on his upcoming projects.


The actor, on Monday, took to his Instagram account to share a series of posters from his upcoming films, giving a clear idea of what's in his kitty.


The first poster shared on his Instagram showed him in an intense look from 'Kingdom.' In the poster, the actor can be seen sporting a buzz cut, full beard, and moustache. The film is a spy thriller and stars Bhagyashri Borse opposite Vijay. It is now set to release on May 30 after being delayed from its original March date.


Next in the line-up is 'VD14,' another much-awaited film. The poster shows Vijay as a hermit, meditating in front of an altar.


The last poster he shared was from 'SVC 59,' his next collaboration with Sri Venkateswara Creations.
Take a look

 

 


Vijay simply captioned the post with "Next," along with a red heart emoji.


Vijay was last seen in the film 'The Family Star.' The Family Star, which also starred Mrunal Thakur, is a romantic drama that revolves around Govardhan, a middle-class man, as he goes through his family's complexities and falls for a woman named Indu, who later becomes his tenant.


He was also featured alongside Radhika Madan in Jasleen Royal's song Sahiba. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK