Vijay Devarakonda’s Kingdom Faces Calls For Ban, Protests Intensify In Tamil Nadu For Hurting Sentiments – Know Why

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has faced calls for a ban in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and Trichy after pro-Tamil leaders condemned the alleged portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils in a negative light. A report by India Today stated that members of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), a pro-Tamil party, held a protest outside theatres in Trichy, demanding a ban on the film’s screening.

The group has called out the makers for hurting Tamil sentiments.

Members were also furious with the makers for naming the film’s antagonist after the Tamil deity, Lord Murugan. The report stated that Sri Lankan Tamils were portrayed as “villains.”

“The movie demeans LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) fighters and Eezham Tamils. They fought for 30 years and died, but are shown as enslaved people living in mountain areas. This is an attempt to twist historical facts and we can’t allow it. They have not had justice until now and many are still missing. Naam Tamilar Katchi can’t accept such acts of hurting them,” stated Saravanan, State Propaganda Secretary of NTK.

NTK Demands Ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

The opposition intensified as NTK began staging protests outside various theatres across the state, demanding a ban on Kingdom’s screening in Tamil Nadu. At some venues, protests reportedly turned violent, forcing the police to intervene.

The report further stated that the group alleges the movie portrays the history and identity of Tamils in a poor light. Protests have broken out in several locations.

Distributors of the movie in Tamil Nadu have now approached the Madras High Court seeking police protection.

About the Movie: Kingdom

Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and was released in theatres on July 31. The film features Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, and Venkatesh in lead roles. Set in Sri Lanka, the movie follows Vijay Deverakonda’s character, an undercover cop on a mission to meet his brother.

The makers of the film recently confirmed that it will soon premiere on OTT via the streaming platform Netflix.