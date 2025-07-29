Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Ignites Nationwide Craze, Sells 33,000 Tickets In Just 24 Hours

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda has once again proved his massive box office pull, as his upcoming film Kingdom witnesses a phenomenal response in advance bookings. In just 24 hours since ticket sales opened, the film has sold over 33,000 tickets, creating a significant buzz across major ticketing platforms and trending nationwide. This record-breaking demand highlights not only the film’s rising anticipation but also reaffirms Deverakonda’s status as one of Indian cinema’s most magnetic stars.

The excitement surrounding Kingdom has been building steadily ever since the launch of its high-octane trailer, which gave audiences a glimpse into the intense gangster drama centred on the emotional bond between two brothers. The gripping visuals, powerful dialogues, and Vijay Deverakonda’s commanding screen presence have all contributed to skyrocketing expectations.

Adding to the momentum, Kingdom is also witnessing impressive traction in overseas markets, with strong pre-sale numbers prompting the makers to plan grand premiere shows on July 30th. The team behind the film, including director Gowtam Tinnanuri and the production house Sithara Entertainments, are said to be extremely confident about the film’s performance and is gearing up for an extensive release strategy both in India and abroad.

With over 33,000 tickets already sold and buzz continuing to grow, Kingdom is poised to make a thunderous entry into cinemas. All eyes are now on its release, as fans await another powerful performance from Vijay Deverakonda and what could be one of the biggest hits of the year.

Kingdom is set to release in cinemas on July 31, 2025.