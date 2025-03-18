New Delhi: The highly anticipated teaser of Kingdom was released recently featuring Vijay Deverakonda, in a never-before-seen avatar. Within just 24 hours, the teaser shattered records, crossing an incredible 10 million views. While audiences eagerly await the film, it has already started making waves long before its release by becoming the first film’s marketing content to unveil a completely AI (Artificial Intelligence)-designed thematic video for its soundtrack.

Yes, a fully AI-designed thematic video of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has been released with intense BGM and enthralling imagery.

With Kingdom embracing AI, it has become the first Indian film whose content is entirely driven by artificial intelligence.

Vijay D, Goutham T, and Anirudh are ready to set everything on fire this May 30. 2025, with Kingdom!