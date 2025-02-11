Advertisement
VD12 TEASER

Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 Teaser To Release Tomorrow With Voiceovers ​By Ranbir Kapoor, Jr. NTR, And Suriya

Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12 teaser, featuring voiceovers by Ranbir Kapoor, Jr. NTR, and Suriya, is set to release tomorrow with the movie’s title reveal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 Teaser To Release Tomorrow With Voiceovers ​By Ranbir Kapoor, Jr. NTR, And Suriya (Image: @TheDeverakonda/X)

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda, who was recently spotted at the Maha Kumbh, is gearing up for his highly anticipated film VD12. In the days leading up to its teaser release, news has surfaced that Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice for the Hindi version, creating a buzz among fans. Adding to the excitement, Jr. NTR has joined the project, dubbing for the Telugu teaser. Vijay shared a heartfelt message to express his gratitude, thanking Jr. NTR for his involvement.

He wrote, "Spent most of yesterday with him. Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same... Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you @tarak9999 anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world. #VD12. Title and teaser tomorrow!”

The teaser for VD12 is set to be released tomorrow, and Vijay Deverakonda has confirmed that Jr. NTR has lent his voice for the Telugu version. Vijay and Jr. NTR spent the day together as the latter dubbed the teaser. In addition, it was recently announced that Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has provided his voice for the Hindi version of the teaser.

A photo shared by the makers showcases the camaraderie between the two actors. Jr. NTR is seen in a grey full-sleeved t-shirt and black pants, while Vijay is dressed in a maroon and grey tee, denims, and a yellow cap. Both appeared cheerful in the candid shot. Naga Vamsi, one of the producers, also shared the image, writing, "A fun banter with my dearest Jr. NTR anna. Thank you for always having my back whenever I need you anna. Your voice is a force that will elevate the emotions of the VD12 teaser to another level."

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s Hindi voiceover, South superstar Suriya has voiced the Tamil version of the teaser. Earlier today, the makers shared a poster featuring Ranbir, teasing, “A story meant to be witnessed… now gets WILDER. The Superstar #RanbirKapoor lends his voice to the #VD12 Teaser – one that will HAUNT YOU. February 12th is going to be a feast for all.”

In addition to the teaser, the movie’s title will also be revealed tomorrow, February 12, 2025. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, VD12 is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas.

