Vijay’s Final Film Jana Nayagan Sparks Frenzy: Morning Show Tickets In Bengaluru Sold for Up to Rs 2,000: Reports

The excitement surrounding Vijay’s final cinematic outing, Jana Nayagan, has reached fever pitch, with soaring ticket prices in Bengaluru reflecting the unprecedented demand. As the Pongal release approaches, advance bookings in Karnataka have shown a massive rush, pushing prices for early morning shows to staggering levels.

Reports indicate that overseas markets, as well as Karnataka and Kerala, have already opened bookings for Jana Nayagan. Early collections are impressive, with the film reportedly grossing over Rs 20 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

According to ABP Live, tickets for the 6:30 AM show at Mukunda Theatre on release day are priced between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000, and all seats have already been sold on BookMyShow. Other theatres, including Swagath Shankar Nag, Sri Vinayaka, Cinephile HSR Layout, Gopalan Grand Mall, Sri Krishna, Brundha RGB, Vaibhav, and Prasanna, have also reported complete sell-outs for early shows, with most tickets priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500. The lowest-priced morning tickets currently available in select theatres are around Rs 800, while later shows starting at 9:30 AM and 10 AM are selling for Rs 300 to Rs 800.

Trailer Highlights

The recently released trailer showcases Vijay in a larger-than-life avatar, described as the “king of criminals,” who clashes with gangs and emerges victorious with the support of ordinary citizens. Despite his commanding screen presence, his character presents himself as a principled man guided by strong values.

The storyline takes an emotional turn when Vijay’s character motivates Mamitha Baiju’s role to join the armed forces. A brutal attack on her triggers a relentless pursuit of justice. Bobby Deol makes a strong impression as the antagonist, delivering a chilling ultimatum to Vijay within 30 days. Pooja Hegde appears in key moments, adding emotional depth to the action-packed narrative. The 2-minute, 52-second trailer ends on a high note, teasing a spectacular face-off and Vijay’s triumphant return.

Directed by H Vinoth and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on January 9, 2026, just ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Vijay’s Farewell to Cinema

During the film’s audio launch in Malaysia, Vijay officially announced his decision to step away from films. “When I entered films, I thought I was building a small sand house. But you all built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort. That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself,” he said.

Box-Office Battle Ahead

Jana Nayagan will face stiff competition at the box office, clashing with other major releases, including Prabhas’ The Raja Saab and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, set to release on January 10.